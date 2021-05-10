Apass does not speak for me – Fameica

By Ahmad Muto

According to rapper Fik Fameica, as much as he is against local websites sharing their music for free, he yet to decide if they should remove his music like singer Apass has ordered them to.

Fameica said he is not the type that subscribes to bandwagons and therefore will have to make his decision when he is ready and after consulting his management team.

“We deserve to be paid but I am not saying they should remove my music. I don’t do something because Apass has said. He is my good brother but that is his decision. When I make mine, I will come out and say it myself on Twitter,” he said.

He noted that the local industry is never going to be ready to embrace online because this is the time, arguing that over one year without any concerts when their songs are being shared for free is bad business. And they are not going to live their lives depending on concerts.

“We deserve to be paid for the music. Look, I have spent over a year without working, how do you expect me to make money when you giving out music for free? We are ready for online because there is no way we are going to be ready. It is time we start and prosper as artistes. We are not going to depend on concerts,” he added.