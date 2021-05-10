Azawi drops first song off maiden album

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Azawi’s limit is the sky. Having had successful projects like Quinamino, Repeat it and Lo Fit, Zawi has dropped her new song dubbed “my year”.

The song has powerful visuals shot from a warehouse to blend it up with sparkling lights and colours that made it look like it’s not Ugandan.

In this, the singer uses English that has been elevated to the accent of the Nigerians, perhaps to capture the Naija audience.

Produced by Michael Fingers at Swangz Avenue studios and written by herself, the songs expresses self belief and self esteem. It preaches belief in oneself and talks about how one should believe that the present year is always better than the past years and one should always be hopeful.

The Swangz Avenue signee has seemed to take up space for the new mother Vinka who seems to be concentrating on mothering her child as she prepares for a great comeback. Winnie Nwagi is still showing off her curved booty as Azawi prints.