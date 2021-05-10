BBC interview excites Eleanor Nabwiso

By Musa Ssemwanga

Eleanor Vaal Nansibo Nabwiso is a Ugandan actress, producer, director and television personality who is also known for her works on different major local soaps.

Over the weekend, the Nabwiso Films (U) Limited co- director, for the first time appeared on BBC News –London to speak about one of her great works, Bed of Thorns.

Receiving a lot of positive feedback in her comment section, the actress posted about her experience at the London based media power house.

‘Work hard without compromise! Be determined and never give up on your dream! It was a great opportunity for me to get to BBC studios in London to speak about the bed of thorns movie.

#bbc #filmmaker#director#producer#inspiration She posted.

Bed of Thornsis a Ugandan, all-female crew produced drama film directed by Eleanor Nabwiso and produced at Nabwiso Films.

The film addresses the issue of gender based and domestic violence and stars Malaika Nnyanzi, Diana Kahunde, Martha Kay, Patrick Salvador, Micheal Wawuyo and others.

The film also premiered on 30 March 2019 at a red carpet event at Century Cinema Kamwokya, Kampala.