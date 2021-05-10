GNL Zamba named Africa Covid Champion

By Musa Ssemwanga

Singer GNL Zamba, is in Cloud 9 and all praise to the almighty after putting pen to paper with one of the internationally recognized organisations.

This life changing deal was signed between the rapper and African Union, World Health Organization and Africa CDC.

Among other health ambassadors across the continent, the rapper will be an Influencer for Uganda to help share accurate information about COVID-19 prevention and available vaccines.

‘’As a Pan African I couldn’t feel more honored to serve my people with my art and voice. Let us stay vigilant in the effort to make COVID-19 history and also only share accurate fact checked information to protect the masses’’ said the rapper.

This Africa Covid Champions Program is also in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation