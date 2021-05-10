I don’t regret thumping Kasuku – Kenzo

By Ahmad Muto

Days after unveiling his ‘Made in Africa’ album, singer Eddy Kenzo spoke out on his show down with media personality, Kasuku with whom he clashed over seven years ago.

He said he does not regret punching Kasuku saying it gave him a chance to cool down because chances are high he would have done worse. He claimed that Kasuku was fighting tooth and nail to frustrate his music career that was in its infancy, a threat he could not stand because it only meant sliding back into his former life of hard times.

Kenzo said: “No, I don’t regret beating up Kasuku. Because I think if it wasn’t for fighting with him, I would have done worse and ended up in Luzira prison. After that I calmed down. He was fighting to frustrate my career and I was struggling to build it.”

He added: “Do you know where I came from? My mother used to sleep on the bed and we slept under it. That means our room was just a bedsitter. Only a bed fit inside. You want to take me back there? It was not happening.”

Kenzo jumped over seats at a press conference over seven years ago to land on Kasuku who was provocatively alleging that he has sabotaging singer Big Eye’s career by asking media houses not to play his music