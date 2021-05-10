Mc Yallah announces return in ‘Omuzira’

By Musa Ssemwanga

Gaudencia Mbidde alias Mc Yallah had taken a musical break in 2008 only to return big in 2013 when she met Derek and Arlen from Nyege Nyege.

Off her lock down EP, the veteran rapper has released close to 15 songs ever since the pandemic one of them being Omuzira, which is translated as Hero in English.

She features Scotch Rolex on the same track which premiered April 9 2021 on her official label YouTube channel- Nyege Nyege Music.

Shot in Berlin, the video to this song was directed by Hiroo Tanaka a few days after her show at CTM Festival.

‘’From Berlin to Kampala and back to Berlin, through Japan and Kenya, we came up with this collaborative project by DJ Scotch Egg a.k.a Scotch Rolex’’ she said.

This song means a lot to me because it’s the fruit of an intense 3-month creative residency at the Nyege Nyege Studios which was also made possible with the kind support of the Berlin Music Board she concluded.

Mc Yallah’s first EP single was released in 2018, that was Ndi Mukazi with Debmaster. In September 2019, she also released the Kubali EP with 11 songs with seven songs and four tracks.