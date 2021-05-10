Rema was delaying me, I hire & fire – Kenzo

By Ahmad Muto

Faced with reports as shown on social media of his ex and baby mama, Rema Namakula’s husband Hamza Sebunya dressing like him, Eddy Kenzo said he doubts Hamza wouldn’t have appreciated his sense of fashion.

He also noted that it wouldn’t have been him traveling for vacations because he is a hustler who only mastered how to hire and fire people who no longer push him towards his goal.

“Who wouldn’t want to dress like me? I am not the travelling type. I am a hustler, a ghetto man who only knows how to hire and fire.”

He explained that his life centres around evolving and moving forward, all the people he liked that were delaying him have since been fired.

“I go with good vibes only. Anything that bothers me, I fire. I am changing everyday. I learn on the job so you can’t tell me you used to be with the other person and now you have dumped them. Ofcourse, they were delaying me,” he said. …