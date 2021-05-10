Straka to bounce back on TV

By Hussein Kiganda

Veteran presenter Straka Mwezi also known as Straka Beibe, is gearing towards a comeback to active media after she posted on her social media handles, telling her fans how she was going to start hosting a gossip and music show on own online TV called Straka TV.

She released a program teaser for her show on her social media handles, revealing that she was going to hit the screens next Friday and all her shows would be aired on Fridays.

About the time, she revealed that her show would fire up at 10:00PM and would be called “Take Over”.

Straka was a cake during the times of WBS TV and she became silent after it’s closer years ago.

The presenter however seems to have changed in shape following a hard fought battle to see her flabby body chopped to the slayers size.

In most of her posts on her handles, she is seen telling her fans how she has been fighting weight through a campaign she called “The Lose Weight, Skin Care Program”.