Bobi Wine brands UMA a Beggars’ Association

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine has rebuked the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) and its leadership accusing them of turning the association into one of beggars.

Speaking about it for the first time since it became a permanent news item months ago, he said he was the first secretary of the association with Silver Kyagulanyi as chairman. He explained that the association was a fire brand because the reason for its formation was at that time to fight unfavourble regulations slapped on artistes and their craft by the government.

“I was the first secretary of the Uganda Musicians Association and Silver Kyagulanyi was chairman. The reason we started the association was they had brought regulations that were frustrating artistes. They said before going out of the country, you had to seek permission from the minister, before recording a song, they had to preview your lyrics and video scripts. It is heart breaking we have veered off completely from the respect we had as artistes and turned ourselves into beggars,” he said.

He added that fellow artiste Nubian Li has been in prison since last, and so is producer Dan Magic but the association is quiet. He also noted that he has been unable to perform for three years and the leadership has not taken any action but watching as artistes are being weakened and turned into beggars despite their valuable talent and contribution to the country.