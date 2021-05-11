Eddy Kenzo reveals biggest regret

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo has revealed that his biggest regret is a video he recorded in response to his critics after releasing his hit song ‘Sitya loss’ bragging about wealth.

He claimed that he had issues with the media then after his brand started growing at an astronomical rate, some of his critics and fellow artistes started secretly asking media houses not to play his songs.

Then instead of reaching them out in person, he decided to record a video telling them how much money he has and how even if he stopped working for 10 years, he would still be better off than them.

“I regret one time when I got some issues with the media It was a time when some artistes sensed I had become too much for them, so they started calling their media friends not to play my music and ridicule me. Industry politics it was. Some of my friends told me about those people behind the scheme,” he said.

He continued: “Then instead of mentioning their names, I took to my phone and recorded a video saying you people, the money I made from Sitya Loss to this point will take me for 5 to 10 years without any new music. I think it was childish and very wrong. After watching the video, four to five months later, I asked myself why?” he explained.

He noted that he regrets it so much that he would be very grateful if Google found a way of removing the video because it haunts him to this day.

