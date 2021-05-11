Joel Sebunjo sings for Kabaka in new song

By Musa Ssemwanga

Joel Sebunjo, one of Uganda’s most recognized world musicians, has new music for the Buganda King and his subjects

Since the kabaka’s 66th birthday, there has been a spate of concern over his health and in his new song ‘Kabaka Yeka’ he pleads for God’s mercy over the king.

The all Luganda song is among the singers eight-track album that also features USA-based Ugandan folk musician Samite Mulondo among others.

Sebunjo, 35, has shared stages with remarkable artistes such as Miriam Makeba, Oliver Mtukudzi, Dieder Awadi and Yossou N’dour, Sebunjo and has since called for unity among the King’s subject in this new song that has garnered a thousand of views on his YouTube channel.

He released his debut album in 2009 titled Ganda Mande Crossroads and has since won the hearts of many with his songs that infuse Ugandan beats and language with signature West African vocals and sound.

He is also an alumnus of Makerere College School where he discovered his love for music.