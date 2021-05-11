POA Star Search Submissions closed

By Musa Ssemwanga

With the winner of this new campaign designed to promote Uganda’s musical talent walking away with a grand prize worth UGX60,000,000, submissions have been closed officially.

After weeks into the nationwide search for the first Pearl of Africa Star, the talent scouts visited different regions looking for Uganda’s next tourism ambassador and promising talents.

Over 5000 aspiring artistes from all over the country have made their submissions to be part of the competition, according to Talent Africa, the project handlers.

It’s now left to our exciting judge’s lineup that includes Cindy Sanyu, Navio, Bismark Amumpaire and Joanita Kawalya to review all audition videos where 40 outstanding contestants will be picked added Aly Alibhai”

From the 40, the public will vote for the top 16 contestants who will take part in exciting regional retreats and tourism challenges across the country.

The tourism retreats will happen in different regions in Uganda as the participants get to experience and appreciate the culture, tradition, music, dance, art, food, fashion, people and wildlife across the Pearl of Africa

“The POA Star Search focuses on promoting Uganda as a tourism destination and holy grail for both foreign and domestic tourists.

It will also heavily help educate both the contestants and viewers about Uganda,” said Ampurira Bridgette, the Project Head.