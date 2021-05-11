Sheebah, Nakazibwe aren’t wife material – Sendi

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality and critic, Eddie Sendi has weighed on the recent circus of local celebrity break ups and cautioned men and women to disabuse themselves from espousing the idea of marrying those in the limelight. According to him, two people building a brand and fighting for a secure place in the limelight will never focus on a relationship. He particularly singled out singer Sheebah Karungi and media personality Faridah Nakazibwe as the two women that epitomize the qualities of those that make can make an unsuccessful marriage.

“I advise men not to get into a serious relationship with women in the limelight. They aren’t marriage material, look out of the limelight. But if you are a man only interested in showing off, go date Sheebah, Nakazibwe otherwise look for one who is not known,” he said.

However, he noted that love is an affair of the heart therefore if anybody involved gets to a point they a nolonger do it shouldn’t be forced, breaking is an option.