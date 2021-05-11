Tuff B Praises Ex in Mother’s Day Post

Mimi Ssemakula broke up with the father of her son and TV presenter Tuff B years ago, and got wedded to another man.

Tuff B accepts that things never worked out with his ex but they both moved on and are happy in their separate worlds.

Before, he used to accuse her of paying her friends to attack and abuse him on social media a thing she refuted.

However, On Mother’s day, there was a twist of things as the singer included her on the list of his angel mothers.

All that i am or ever hope to be ‘ i owe to you my angel mothers

To you my late mom, to you my sister and to you mother to my son. Happy mother’s day

#LONEWALKER he posted.

In what looked like a heartfelt response, his Ex Mimi replied: Awwwwww thank you very much father to my most precious blessing.

There followers also applauded them for the maturity they show cased in the same post

Kikaawa Enid Mimi Wanda :Ssemakula and tuff b thank you for this maturity and respect towards each other, abamu bwemwawukana men start addressing women as malaya gwenazalamu,,,