Victor Ruz stalks Desire Luzinda’s daughter, Michelle

By Hussein Kiganda

Could singer Victor Wajja a.k.a Victor Ruz be eyeing singer Desire Luzinda’s daughter Michelle Kaddu?

A few days ago, the “nakoowa ekikomando” singer posted a photo of the two(Desire and the daughter) on his social media handle and attached an emoji of the heart on it.

Social media in-laws were quick to ask what the picture meant to him and why he has posted it. Many anticipated that the 20 year old singer was eyeing Luzinda’s 17 year old daughter as others asked him to explain whether it was the young girl he was interested in or her mother.

“Explain us your relationship btn these 2,” Nyangoma Moryn wrote.

“Nile prince!!!wat a u trying to tell us???,” Nakitende Hanifah commented.

The singer is said to have dated singer Vivian Tendo but their love is said to have disappeared out of a blue like a midnight thief.

“Victor, hope it won’t be like for Vivian Tendo,” Queen Skyler commented.

“Do you want to shop Michelle?” Ayebare Brave wrote.

The singer hit the Ugandan music radar with his single dubbed “love legend” and then topped it up with “kikomando” which he later remixed with Martha Mukisa. He recently released his new video called “official” which perhaps will confirm Michelle that she is the official bae.