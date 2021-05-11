Yes, I am single – Momo19

By Ahmed Muto

Finally, it is nolonger a rumour, Moureen Naluwooza a.k.a Momo19 confirmed she is single and therefore, singer Daxx Kartel is history.



Like she did the last couple of weeks giving a day by day, week by week update of how their relationship was crumbling, she took to her Facebook page and precisely posted: ‘No doubt, I am single” on Sunday, May 9, 2020.



This comes four days after she deleted all Kartel’s photos from her Instagram leaving only those of herself and her businesses while her ex is yet to return the same energy and clear his Instagram page too.

It has been alleged that among other reasons, finances led to the crumbling of the year and a half marriage.

A section says before their marriage, Kartel lived in a sh700k rental but after, Momo19 wanted a place that matched their status and so moved to a sh3 million apartment that she ended up paying for alone.

Also, it has been alleged that she was always catching flights to South Africa to have fun.

After five years of dating, they made it official in 2019 when they had their introduction ceremony in Nsambya