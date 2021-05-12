Akon jets in for Museveni’s swearing-in

By Ahmad Muto

Senegalese-American rapper and entrepreneur Akon is set to attend President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, May 12 at the Kololo Independence Grounds.

Real name Aliaune Badara Thiam, he visited Uganda last month to advance his project of building a smart city dubbed Akon City on one square mile of land, that will see him part with about $6 billion. It will be his second after the first in Senegal, his home country that he is yet to build.

Akon is coming through with 12 other people; former National Football League (NFL) players and some cast members of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

He will be returning with his wife Rozina Negusei who will be returning for the third time in months with an American celebrity delegation including; ex NFL players Andre Lamont Johnson, David Fair Young, Jacksonville Jaguars, Israel Idonije, actors Mike Epps, Sheree Whitefield, actress Porsha Dyanne Williams plus other five people.