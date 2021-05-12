Blu*3 collapsed because I was the face – Cindy

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Cindy Sanyu, his former girl group, Blu*3 collapsed because they fired the face of the group – herself and put in her place someone who didn’t match her star power – Mya Baganda. She explained that she was selected by music experts to become the face of the group, the reason she was always in the middle of their professional photos.

“What killed Blu 3 was dumping the face of the group, Cindy. Every group has a face that is why in all our professional photos I was always in the middle. It is because the experts picked me to be the face so when they dumped the face and replaced it with another that didn’t have that power, they started declining,” she explained.

She noted that if they had put in her place someone with an established career like Juliana Kanyomozi, they would have done justice to her exit but because they lacked a plan, they took a nose dive, crashed and burnt into oblivion. She added that it was never about men like some sources reported.

Cindy left the group in March 2008 after which they nearly disbanded. She reportedly shared her decision to exit via a text to groupmate Lilian Mbabazi that she was reportedly heading to Spain to figure out things with her man, Mario Brunetti who is now her ex and baby daddy.