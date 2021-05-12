Burnaboy first African artiste to notch 100M streams from three albums

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer Burna Boy is officially the first African artiste to notch 100 million streams from three different music albums.

On Monday, May 10 2021 it was announced that the Grammy winning music star’s three albums; African Giant, Outside and Twice as Tall had each garnered a total of 100 million streams on music Swedish audio streaming media services provider, Spotify.

Outside was his third studio album released in 2018 while African Giant is his fourth studio album released in 2019; a mixture of pop, hip hop, dancehall and afro beat. It received a Grammy nomination for Best Global Music album.

Twice as Tall is his fifth released in 2020, blessed by expert producers; Timbaland, Diddy, Mario Winans among others.

This comes after his single ‘Ye’ off the album Outside got certified gold in the US by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It follows Davido’s ‘If’ and ‘Fall’ and Wizkid’s ‘Come closer.’