Fabiola to host show on BET International

By Ahmad Muto

Socialite Anita Fabiola has disclosed that she is set to host a show on BET International. The one-time TV presenter who has been off for a minute said the new show will go on air in about 3 months. Dubbed ‘Urban Beauty TV’ she said after a successful first season, they decided to renew it for another season and when she auditioned as a host, she emerged successful.

“The show will be airing in about two and half to three months. We are in production right now about to start filming. It is a new show called Urban Beauty TV to air on BET international. They aired their first season and it did so well. And they decided to expand the show so their way of expanding is starting with Africa,” she explained.

It is a show focusing on women empowerment covering lifestyle in its entirety.

She added: “I will be hosting the African segment. It is a syndicated show about hair, fitness, health, lifestyle; addressing issues of women in businesses, hair brands, skin care, women in politics, humanitarians, philanthropists basically women movers and shakers.”

Over a year ago she featured on the panel of the BBC’s ‘She Word’ weekly show that explores the life experiences of women in Africa – their triumphs and challenges. However, a section of Ugandans thought she had become a BBC presenter.