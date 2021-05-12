I was the first to host a wedding at Serena hotel – Ragga Dee

By Ahmad Muto

Veteran singer Ragga Dee has bragged that he was the first person to host a wedding at the Kampala Serena Hotel after it dropped the Nile Hotel name. He explained that the reason he did it was to prove to society that contrary to their beliefs that artistes were crooks and good for nothing humans, they are actually decent people.

He claimed that to drive his point home, he made sure every table got its own cake, a thing he hasn’t seen anywhere since, just to empower artistes.

“I got married many years ago and my wedding was the first to happen at the Kampala Serena Hotel and it is on record. We used to perform there when it was still called Nile Hotel. The other thing I did was I made sure every table got a cake. It was not just to impress my wife but to show people that even artistes are serious people,” he said.

He added that it is because of such efforts that now artistes are accepted and they manage to marry women from responsible families. Previously Nile Hotel, Kampala Serena Hotel was inaugurated in 2006 and in January 2008, Ragga Dee married Mariam, formalized their union at Namirembe Cathedral then headed to Serena for their reception. He donned a gleaming white suit spotting his trademark cornrows.

However, Chameleone married Daniella Atim in 2007 at St. James Catholic church and had their reception and Kampala Serena