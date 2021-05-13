Azawi’s My Year enters iTunes Top 10 in Uganda

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Azawi’s new song ‘My year’ released over a week ago off her yet to be named album has already hit a milestone, entering iTunes top 10 songs in Uganda. The song that has garnered media rotation and critical acclaim the last few days sits on a list that has several African and international artistes. ‘My year’ sat at number seven as of Wednesday, May 12, 2021, behind American rapper J. Cole’s ‘Interlude’ at number six and Nigeria’s Adekunle Gold with ‘It is what it is’ at number five. Notable on the list also is the ‘Forever’ remix by Ghana’s Gyakie and Nigeria’s Omah Lay at number two.

However, despite coming dressed in flair and a video filled with a cocktail of colours, the lyrical content is very much lacking, especially for an artiste who was initially only a songwriter. ‘My year’ is repeated way too many times that the other fraction of the lyrics fail to break the monotony. At some point it makes listening to the Uganda national anthem on repeat a much better exercise for the mind and soul.

It is worth noting though, that none of BET award winner, singer Eddy Kenzo’s 21 songs off the album ‘Made In Africa’ is on the list, despite hit collaborations from legends Kanda Bongo man and Monique Seka.