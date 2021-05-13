Fans demand to see Juliana’s baby, Taj’s face

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Juliana Kanyomozi’s son, Taj’s face has remained a mystery as much the father’s identity has. However, it turns out her fans have either lost interest in finding out who he is or chose to focus on the baby’s face first.

Born in May last year, On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, the ‘Woman’ singer shared a photo carrying her baby, Taj wearing a hat with his back facing the camera to shield his face.

She shared four photos on Facebook with the caption: “Look who just turned 1. On this day last year at exactly 9:15am, you came into this world and literally filled our hearts with joy. I love you more than anything in the world. Happy birthday my king Taj!!”

However, as much as her followers shared birthday wishes, their biggest concern was the baby’s face that they feel has been hidden from them for long enough already.

Apo Apo Apo: “I don’t like this habit of hiding the baby’s face if you choose to thank God in light why involve darkness…”

Kango: “But this thing of posting the beautiful angle pics so healthy without showing us the face is what is hurting…”

Ksaule Douglas Benda: “One day when Taj has grown ajja kunyiiga akubuuze, ‘Maama lwaki wali okweeka feesi buli kifananyi?’ You will tell him ‘Son, you won’t understand!’ And he will say, Tonyumiza bi won’t understand byo!.”