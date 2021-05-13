Gaetano, Zahara Toto land gig to host UBL documentary series

By Alex Balimwikungu

TV personalities – Gaetano Kagwa and Zahara Toto – have been picked to host Uganda Breweries Limited’s “Brewed by Uganda” webisodes, as part of the company’s 75-year celebrations.

The webisodes, which are coming soon to TV and social media, are a series of video documentaries that will see the hosts traverse the country in a coaster and speak to different people that have been part of UBL’s journey through the years.

They will hold conversations with farmers, customers, business people, artists, media personalities, past and present UBL staff and many more – all of whom will speak to the role that UBL has played in their lives and throughout Uganda’s history for the past 75 years.

The webisodes will also follow Swangz Avenue’s latest signee – Azawi and her producer, Steve Keys – as they recreate the classic Bell Lager jingle, ”You can tell who drinks Bell”. The duo will travel around the country collaborating with various local artists in a specially outfitted mobile studio.

Juliana Kagwa, UBL’s Corporate Relations Director, said, “Uganda Breweries has been a proud fixture in the last 75 years of Uganda’s history. One of the ways we are celebrating this milestone is by shining a light on and listening to the people that have experienced this journey with us while also including the general public in the festivities.”

As part of the “Brewed by Uganda” webisodes, the public will stand the chance to win exciting prizes from UBL.