Lydia Jazmine begged me to manage her – Ronnie Mulindwa

By Ahmad Muto

Ronnie Mulindwa, formerly of the Obssesions has revealed that singer Lydia Jazmine begged him to start managing her after she fell out with Bushingtone.

According to him, he had fully quit the industry after also retiring the Obsessions and moved on to other trades but Jazmine wouldn’t take no for an answer and kept going back to him.

“Lydia came to me after trying out some three managers. I had left the industry fully. I wasn’t tired but I had gotten involved in other things. And besides I had retired the Obsessions. So, she came to me three times asking me to help and streamline her and work on her public image,” he explained.

Mulindwa also added that Jazmine told him that she had met people promising to manage her but clearly had ulterior motives. So, he accepted to manage and streamline her brand for only three years after which if she would have gained experience and hire her own team. However, he noted that as a condition, he told Jazmine he was not going to inject any money in her career reasoning that her brand was already established and therefore only needed proper management of cashflow.