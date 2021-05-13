Why Balaam skipped M7 inauguration

By Ahmad Muto

Events promoter Balaam Barugahara has scoffed at those who claimed he was a no show at the president Museveni’s inauguration on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Kololo Independence Grounds because he wasn’t invited. A section of his critics also argued that he was bitter because they didn’t seek his services – public address system, tents, seats that went to Fotogenix and refreshments that went to Uhuru. While others claimed he didn’t have outfits befitting of the ceremony because he is always in his trademark orange polo shirt.

He countered them by producing his invitation card arguing that the reason he didn’t show up was because there were so many flukes that were not supposed to be there. By flukes, he meant fellow NRM supporters, Full Figure, Big Eye, King Michael, Sipapa, Ashburg Kato all of whom he hasn’t had a good relationship with in the recent past.

He, as suspected also bashed the service providers claiming they did a bad job. He particularly said the US ambassador was given a dirty plastic seat of three legs and it gave him (Balaam) a bad image because the public assumed he was hired to provide the services. “Atleast they would have dressed it. So those on the organizing committee should do a better job next time. It is embarrassing,” he fumed.