Why Cindy dumped Italian Mario Brunetti

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Cindy Sanyu disclosed that she broke up with her baby daddy, Mario Brunetti because he wasn’t considering marriage after a decade of dating and a daughter. She noted that they were not heading towards that direction after engaging him on the issue yet she felt like she deserved a wedding.

“We were not heading towards the same direction. As a woman, I thought we were heading towards marriage because we had made 10 years together but then he made it clear to me he was not interested,” she said.

According to her, that was when she decided to leave and become available so she could get a man interested in marriage instead of becoming a permanent girlfriend.

“I had to sort out myself as a woman because I was not going to be a girlfriend forever. I deserved a wedding. So, I chose to find a man who would give me that. It is what my heart wanted,” she added.

After Mario, Cindy hooked up Ken Muyisa who was at the time also seeing singer Phina Mugerwa. The relationship got Cindy and Phina in combat as they fought in the media. She ended her relationship with Muyisa after visiting his parents after which it was reported they rejected her.

She is now dating actor Joel Atiku and said their wedding got interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

