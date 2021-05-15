Balaam stings Digida Events

By Ahmad Muto

Events promoter Balaam Barugahara finally had enough of the critics accusing him of giving guests plastic seats, particularly the US ambassador at President Museveni’s inauguration and disclosed that it was Digida Events.

He said he had nothing to do with whatever happened from planning to sound as he is being accused. He went ahead to illustrate the simple maths that go into particularly chairs and seat covers and apologized on behalf of Ugandans.

“I have seen this and many more. I want to make it clear I was not involved in Kololo Event planning or sound provision. Whatever happened I have nothing to do with it. The event was managed by Digida Events. However, this should be a key learning experience we should plan well next time this humiliation to our Great important invited Guests shouldn’t happen again. A nice vip chair hire cost 3000shs from Fotegenix, A sit cover hire cost is 350shs Apologies to all the humiliated Guests on behalf of all Ugandans,” he posted.

It should be noted that Balaam skipped the president’s inauguration despite receiving an invitation, while some argued that he wasn’t happy that they didn’t give him the deal to organize, he said many flukers were invited.