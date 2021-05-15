Bebe Cool, Zuena turn Alpha’s attention to modelling underwear

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool and wife Zuena Kirema have touted their son, Alpha Ssali as Uganda’s best kept modelling secret. The 17-year-old has recently been in the news for, one; securing a Uganda Cranes U20 spot; two, unfortunately missing his O’level UNEB finals while on national duty and three, scoring a stunning goal for his side, Proline FC in April against Myda FC in the Big League.

Now his parents have ganged up to secure him another gig, endorsement as a male model for international underwear brands. Bebe Cool without hesitation made it known to the public and the luxury brands he wishes to see his star son model for. They include American brands Calvin Klein, Nike, New Balance, Tommy Hilfiger, Tom Ford; Italian brands Emporio Armani, Dolce and Gabbana, Versace, Roberto Cavalli; German brand Hugo Boss and soccer star Christiano Ronaldo’s brand CR7.

Bebe Cool shared Alpha’s photo donning a pair of underwear on social media with the caption: “I think it’s time for @ssali_alpha’s management to look out for some underwear endorsement for the new African generation inspiration @calvinklein @emporioarmani @cr7cristianoronaldo @hugo_official @nike @newbalancefootball @newbalance @tommyhilfiger @dolcegabbana @versace @roberto_cavalli @tomford.”

His wife also Alpha’s mother, Zuena shared the same photo on her Instagram and also tagged the luxury wear brands. “Fruit of my womb ….. @ssali_alpha @calvinklein @hugo_official @nike_underwear_company @nike_underwear_company.”

It is important to note that all the luxury brands they would love to associate their son with are popular here in Uganda with a number of their products, genuine and phoney available downtown.