Don Bahati claims he’s building ‘Don City’ in Kiboga

By Ahmad Muto

South Africa based Ugandan socialite Don Bahati has revealed that his next big project is not slay queens, cheap drinks and night parties but a city. Making the revelation at a time Akon is set to build his Akon City here in Uganda, he says it has nothing to do with it because he conceived his idea earlier based on his experience in South Africa.

According to him, he happened a lot in Sun City – a South African city famous for hosting major concerts and events – got inspired and wants to replicate it here in Uganda dubbed ‘Don City.’

“I am looking forward to building Don City. You will be seeing it any time because I have been planning it for a longtime. I am not copying Akon’s idea. Mine was there way before his. I partied alot in Sun City, South Africa and I loved the place. So I am going to copy that, even if we don’t reach that level,” he said.

He claims he has already secured land for the project in Kateera, Kiboga District.

However, it is worth noting that since socialite Zari’s ex-husband Ivan Semwanga’s demise, Don Bahati like the rest became a recluse that the last time he made news was late last year when he was photographed smooching Zahara Toto who had just broken up with another don, Don Solo.