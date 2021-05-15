Don’t waste time in relationships, leave! – Sheebah

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Sheebah Karungi illustrated the saying that ‘Independence gives you choices’ by advising young girls looking upto her but are in wrong relationships to take pride in leaving instead of wasting time.

She argued that it is either a supportive partner or better single.

“Independent women really got 2 choices: A partner that’s very supportive, Loving & respectful or no partner at all. To all the young girls/ladies that look up to me, Please, take your time. If you end up in a wrong relationship (which is normal) get out as soon as you realize it’s not for you instead of wasting your precious time,” she said.

The ‘Fire boy’ singer added that ladies should learn to enjoy their own company after breakups to figure out why it didn’t work out to avoid creating a cycle of mistakes.

“And when you end a relationship, it’s okay to be alone for sometime so that you heal first, understand what went wrong with the previous relationship before jumping into another one because you won’t get different results repeating the same mistakes. Don’t be scared of being alone. It’s actually a good thing most especially if you are still young and just starting building your life.”

That posted, she made it known that she is aware people question why she thinks she has the moral authority to advise on relationships yet she looks to be a junior herself, tiptoeing through it and afraid to commit.

“Some of you misunderstand some of my advice but I know some of you understand it.

Love & Light Always,” she concluded.