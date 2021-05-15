Medi Moore claims Momo19, leaves Ugandans fuming

By Ahmad Muto

South Africa based Ugandan Medi Moore who has become a news item following singer Daxx Kartel and Momo19’s breakup has confirmed the rumours by sharing photos of Momo19 on his Facebook page, accompanying them with the heart emoji.

This follows earlier rumours that Moore was the reason she was always catching flights to South Africa, leaving Kartel to wash his multicolored stockings and shorts.

However, stunned Ugandans felt like it was the single biggest act of disrespect they have seen this century given he didn’t give them time to guess, wonder, defend him and punch holes through the allegations. As much as Ugandans on social media love drama, they didn’t give him compliments. They instead accused him of destroying a marriage and not seeing a reason to lie low. They also bashed Momo19, accusing her of abandoning her marriage to secure the bag from a man not capable of marrying her.

Henry Nsubuga: “You came in between to disorganized this younger couple but God is not happy with such actions or act. Bro leave her for her marriage bambi.”

Charlie Jay: “I know she came because of money and that dax no longer earn well to sustain her needs but she Should have been patient so that the situation stables for dax to also call her a strong and super woman.”

Immy Shifah: “What harts me is that you can’t even marry her

You only loved her when she was being taken care for

If am deceiving, then do it.”

Brina Bae: “So it’s true….so even marrying her isn’t securing the pot. I can never judge a fellow woman gwe medi tibulile bakabasagya obagazakyi??”