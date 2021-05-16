Apass advises artistes to dump hangers-on for critics

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Apass has advised artistes to always surround themselves with honest people who do not fear them instead of those that massage their egos even when they’re wrong. His reasons that it is why most artistes are stuck in mediocrity, showing no signs of progress year after year.

He was explaining how some of the top football teams in the world had formed their own league, the European Super League only to abandon the idea moments after learning of the repercussions. He attributed it to lack of honest people who could have advised them so as not to embarrass themselves.

“You know how you have friends, you do some stupid thing and they don’t correct you because they don’t think that you will take their point of view. That is the problem of having people around that fear you. That is the problem with most artistes. They say ‘wow, that is a nice verse but for me, you can’t tell me such stuff. I sing something and don’t feel it is good enough, I am dropping it,” he explained.

He accused those keeping artistes company of wanting to be around them and therefore not willing to risk their place. This was when he appeared on a local YouTube podcast.