Building a house stalled my career – Mungi

By Ahmad Muto

According to lugaflow rapper Mungi Matovu, building his house nearly ended his music career, until critics woke him up by telling him his videos had started looking terrible. He said because he was saving hard to finish his house, he considered cheap videos but woke up one day when he had gone to some television station to drop his new video when they rubbed it in.

“Throughout the building process, I would think about investing the money in my music especially videos. I even remember a fan once saying ‘Mungi’s videos are poor quality these days.’ I had taken a video to a TV station. When I heard it I panicked and said well, it is time I increase money in my videos. But I saw a video of sh5-7 millions in terms of bags of cement. It was until I released ‘Sente zange’ that they said atleast now. People noticed I was nolonger investing in videos, I was investing in the house. You can’t do the two at the same time,” he explained.

He added that if he knew how much the house was going to drain him financially, he wasn’t going to build it despite having learnt about the plight of some the most celebrated artistes of the past blowing their careers to waste.

“Like consumers of music, I used to think artistes were all rich until I learnt, especially about the Kadongo Kamu artistes feeling up stadium like Nakivubo on their own but later heard some were dying in rentals, living in weird places. That’s why I considered building a house. However, I didn’t know it was going to be hard until I started,” he said.

Mungi completed his house located in Namugongo in 2016. In 2019, he considered venturing into real estate by building what he called rentals.