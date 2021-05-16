Dental surgery redeemed my confidence – Azawi

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Azawi, her entire childhood was full of people bullying her because of her teeth. It got worse when she joined the music industry. That it was a major source of discomfort and greatly lowered her self-esteem. She noted that people mistook her diastema (tooth gap) for a ‘mapengo’ (missing tooth) and therefore were always poking fun at her.

However, her life took a 360 degree turn when she opted for a surgery that saw her dental get properly aligned. Now she says her smile is ‘powerful’ because that was what she wanted.



“When I was in school, students would call my diastema a mapengo yet it wasn’t. So, I just did a dental surgery for a perfect smile because, yeah, it is strong. I now feel very powerful and I want to shout out Dr. Michael for this dental,” she explained.



Azawi unveiled her ‘powerful’ smile last year after a trip to Murchison falls sparking quite a debate since it was made clear when her older pictures got juxtaposed with the new ones.

Initially, according to critics, she lacked the star appeal and the physical kind of wow factor associated with artistes.