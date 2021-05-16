Doctoz App launches in Uganda

At the height of fatalities resulting from the lack of quick access to medical solutions, Uganda has got a solution.

Speaking at the launch of Doctoz App, Solomon W. Muleyi, the country director of Doctoz App, said that the mobile application provides quick access to medical care and therapy.

“You are just swipe away from your next doctor’s appointment. Doctoz App is a mobile application that grants you access to a panoply of doctors across the different fields of health care. Download the app and find a doctor for your ailment and you will receive instant help,” explained Muleyi.

The app comes as a solution to minimal ambulance services, slow reaction to medical emergency calls across Uganda. The Doctoz App will initially apply only in Kampala, and then later grow presence across the whole country.

How It Works.

The Doctoz App is a mobile application that helps patients access swift professional medical care. The users order for medical care and it is delivered to their place of convenience.

According to Solomon Muleyi, the company sources the very best of doctors across all fields of medicine and vets them for qualifications, certifications and experience.

“We interview so many doctors, and then choose the best, most experienced,safest and compliant doctors to work on our patients. The application gives you swift, reliable, and instant access to health and medical care. Whether you are looking for a therapist to speak to about a private issue, or just prescription, or a visit to your home for diagnosis, Doctoz App is your go to place,” explained Muleyi.

The doctors are thoroughly vetted to make sure that they are at the level of professionalism and compliance they indicate on their application forms in order to safe guard the lives of the patients.

Doctoz App recently launched in Ghana and Nigeria, and is soon launching in more countries