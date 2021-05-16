East Africans question Zari’s fidelity to her Dark Stallion Bae

By Ahmad Muto

Socialite Zari Hassan’s photos with her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz dressed up for Eid celebrations have continued to show up on social media feeds sparking debates if they are redefining co-parenting or are indeed back together.

The pair separated years ago and went at each other online with Zari particularly accusing Diamond of being a dead beat father for allegedly abandoning his two children, daughter Tiffah and son Nilan.

However, as of last year they started visiting each other with Zari first, flying the children from South Africa to Tanzania to spend time with their father.

Days to Eid-el-fitr, Diamond flew to Tanzania to bond and on the D-day, there was a session of the two that has left Zari’s fans asking what happened to her ‘Dark Stallion’ she has been posing with on social media. If the idea was to get Diamond’s attention, she now has it fully.

But her fans on social media have questions:

Mum Wakanda: “What happened to the black stallion this gender is also confused. What do I know.”

Maryline: Monroe: “Where is the black stallion any way let me Mind my own business.”

Sheryl Akoth: “But Zari is either confused or desperate, just some weeks ago she had a new catch what happened? She has had almost 5 men since they separated with diamond or are they just birds of the same feathers??Or is it the spirit of her late husband ivan disturbing her coz she betrayed that man….weee this world is galagala nawaoh!!”