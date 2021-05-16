Momo19 is not my level – Medi Moore

By Ahmad Muto

South Africa based Ugandan socialite Medi Moore has bashed singer Daxx Kartel’s ex-wife Momo19 for allegedly calling him a poor youth, not able to finance her lifestyle.

According to Medi who was appearing via Skype on a local TV show on Saturday, May 15,2021, Momo19 real name Maureen Naluwooza is not his level but conceded that she is a beautiful woman.



He claimed that they have never met physically because she started stalking him way back through texts and that’s the only interaction they have had. He explained that the reason he is being dragged in her break up with the husband is because as a Ugandan based in South Africa, he is rich and with a lifestyle to match.

“I have never spoken to Momo19 that even if you asked her the cologne I use, she won’t be able to tell you. According to the stories I am hearing, people looked at all the Ugandans in South Africa and zeroed on me because she travels to the same places as I do – Dubai and I live in South Africa. And so they looked at a guy who travels, has the money, has her kind of lifestyle and found me,” he said.

Days ago, he shared photos of Momo19 on his Instagram and captioned them with the heart emoji. It attracted fury from Ugandans who accused him of wrecking a home and taking pride.