We didn’t abandon Producer Didi – Coco Finger

By Ahmad Muto

Dancehall singer Moses Okori popularly known as Coco Finger has defended himself, Eddy Kenzo, Sizzaman, King Saha among other artistes from reports that they abandoned once sensational music producer, Didi after he helped them build successful careers. He said Didi was the problem stating that he didn’t know how to socialize, despite being in the circle of many talents, both established and upcoming. He added that they advised and offered him to use their talents by organizing concerts and having the perform free of charge but he also failed.

“We didn’t abandon producer Didi, he didn’t know how to socialize. We even adviced him to organize a concert because he had all the cream artistes that time so we perform for free to support him but he organized only two. There was one in Kireka that I went to. After that I don’t know what happened to him,” he explained.

Coco Finger continued that Didi got disorganized and that was how he ended up in prison and therefore they shouldn’t be blamed.

“You can’t place the blame on us. We were there for him and we gave advise. You know producers help artistes alot, we even record some songs for free. I recorded my hit song ‘mikono wagulu’ free of charge. I waited till his studio was free and he recorded me,” he said.

Producer Didi got sentenced to four years in Luzira in 2014 for trading in pornography by the Makindye chief magistrate’s court. This was after the Ethics and Intergrity minister Fr. Simon Lokodo and the Police raided his studio in Makindye.