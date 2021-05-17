Baby Gloria flaunts car on social media

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Gloria Senyonyo popularly known as Baby Gloria has celebrated getting her first car on social media by posting a photo posing infront of it holding its keys.

She captioned the photo: “Team Glosh How are you. I have a lot to be grateful for banange. And oh the other good news issssssssss. God surprised me with this ki baby that I am leaning on. Without God we would not be here. Also the love you show me I appreciate. 1 Corinthians 10:31 Let everything of mine bring Glory to God. Cheers to more.”

The congratulatory comments were overwhelming. Gloria has this year so far received a few endorsement deals, one for a hair/nail product company and a mattress brand. Her progress has also come with criticism from the public that last year when she shared news about her birthday, she had to come back and lash at those claiming she was older than 18.