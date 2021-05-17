Flavia Tumusiime quits NTV



By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Flavia Tumusiime Kabuura has officially come out today and cleared the air about how she quit and resigned from NTV as a news anchor and moved on.

Five years ago, Flavia Tumusiime joined NTV Uganda as a news anchor reading the 9:00pm bulletin and it has been a smooth good journey for her. Her way of anchoring has kept so many people that love news stay glued on their televisions when she is on screen.

Today through a Facebook post she says, “I start the week with good news. After 20 years in television, I have chosen to challenge myself again.”

She added that in 2015, she was given an opportunity by Maurice Mugisha to join the newsroom at NTV-Uganda as an anchor and that challenge was accepted with fear and grace, she thanked Aggie Konde, who at the time insisted she would do great.

“Thank you for the training and the platform that has rebranded me and helped my career adjust to a new vision I have since set for myself.”

According to Flavia Tumusiime, April 2021 was her last month as an anchor and host at NTV Uganda. She is now on a new journey as media personality, content creator and business partner and life as a wife to Kabuura and mother.