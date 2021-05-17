Former Busiro South MP contestant arrested over extortion of money from a Chinese

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Paul Owor also known as hustle king of social media from the the Executives music duo was last week arrested and detained by police over allegations of extorting $22,000 from a Chinese businessman.

In the just concluded elections, Paul Owor contested for the member of parliament seat of Busiro south, but he lost. Him and three others Emmanuel Wandabwa, Anthony John Wapowo, and Muketa Patel extorted the money after promising the Chinese that they can help release his colleagues who had been arrested for manufacturing fake agro-chemical products. They allegedly asked for $22000 with assurance of getting good lawyers to secure their release as soon as possible.

They also guaranteed him that they have the best lawyers, and they would use part of this money to beat the police system as bribes.

According to Luke Owesigyire the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Owor and his group attempted to secure the release of the suspects, but failed and when the Chinese asked for his money, they panicked because they had already spent the money.

Fearing for their lives, Owor and friends ran to Jinja road police and told the story to Police and they wanted security. Police instead arrested them for extorting money. According to Luke, they are currently hunting for the Chinese businessman whom they got the money from.