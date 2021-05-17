Princess Ruth Komuntale walks down the aisle

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The Princess of Tooro Kingdom Ruth Komuntale is officially taken after walking down the aisle with her newly wedded husband Phillip Anthony.

The princess’s colourful wedding ceremony took place last weekend in the United States of America in the presence of her brother, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru alongside their mother.

It should be noted that this was her second wedding after she married her first husband Christopher Thomas in 2012 in a royal wedding that excited many Ugandans, but the couple divorced a year later after things failed to work out.

During that period, the princess described their relationship as a poisonous broken bond. Princess Komuntale’s new husband Anthony Phil aka DJ Dutty Phil is an IT engineer and his empako that was given to him by the Toro people is Amooti.