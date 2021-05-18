Lydia Jazmine Lands mega deal with Infinix Uganda

By Hussein Kiganda

Songstress Lydia Jazmine has landed a juicy deal with mobile telephone distributor, Infinix Uganda.

Posting on her social media platforms on Monday, the Wankolera singer told her fans that she had joined the infinix family.

“Hello LJ Addicts…It is a new week and a new blessing. I am glad to announce that I am part of the @infinixUgandafamily!…,” she posted.

This is another endorsement after Radiant cosmetics made her ambassador a few months ago.

These days, artists seem to have put efforts into winning endorsements from different companies and at the moment, Spice Diana seems to be the queen of these. Others who have always won such are Sheebah, Rema, Sama Sojah and many others.