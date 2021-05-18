Pearl of Africa Star Search contestants beg Ugandans for votes

By Musa Ssemwanga

After the long-awaited unveiling of the top 50 contestants that happened last weekend in a live television broadcast, the contestants are begging Ugandans to vote for them.

The ‘free’ voting exercise was officially opened to the public last weekend during the same live broadcast.

Upon the closure of submissions, on May 9, a panel of industry experts took part in the reviewing of the virtual auditions, narrowing the number down to 150 shortlisted quality submissions over a period of 48 hours. The judges then had to select the top 50 contestants out of the talented 150.

“It is now up to the public to vote for their favourite as a total of (20) contestants is needed for the next stage.

As part of their journey to becoming the Pearl of Africa Star, these will have the opportunity to physically audition before the seasoned panel of judges, that is Joanita Kawalya, Navio, Cindy Sanyu and Bismark Amumpire.

The 20 contestants will then be split into four groups of five each. These groups will take on four different regions in music tourism retreats in which they will meet industry experts in special training sessions to groom them into stars that can compete on a leveled plane for the grand prize.

The grand finale will see the top six contestants battle it out for the grand prize worth sh60,000,000 inclusive of a recording contract, music video production, professional talent management, collaborations with famous artists, destination trips according to the organisers, Talent Africa.