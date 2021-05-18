Spice Diana bashed for botched Nince Henry stunt

By Ahmad Muto

Songstress Spice Diana received a lashing from her fans on social media for what turned out to be a botched case of a stunt in their opinion. This was after she shared a post alluding that she has been secretly dating singer/songwriter Nince Henry and now wants them to go public. According to her fans, they have seen through it and know her intentions, that cannot be more than a music collaboration.

She posted: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. We have kept this in the dark for long and it is painful. I have a family that needs to know. Even my fans would like to know where I stand in this regard Henry. Yes. Nince Henry. It is time we come out. It’s now or never. I am tired. Byebyo.”

Her fans reacted as if they were present when the plan was being hatched and figured out that ‘enough is enough’ is the song title.

Kasule Douglas Benda: “Kati management ya Sipayisi etudde wansi nebatakula bbontwe to find a stunt that will make the public talk about her and Nince Henry. They had sleepless nights trying to find what will work before they bring a new song. Nebalowooza nebalowooza until finally one of them said, ‘Otyoooo nkafunye! Tugende tukole post ono!’ Then the management approved it and they still believe nti tuli mu early 2000s where people would buy anything.”