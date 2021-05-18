Warner Music partners with Diamond Platnumz

By Musa Ssemwanga

Warner Music (South Africa) has announced a new partnership with Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz and his record label WCB-Wasafi.

The deal will see that label incorporated into the existing partnership between Warner Music South Africa and entertainment company Ziiki Media.

“I have built WCB-Wasafi from the ground up and believe that Warner Music and Ziiki are the right partners to help further grow our reach,” Diamond said.

“I am also looking forward to plugging into the Warner network myself. We have got some exciting plans and I cannot wait to share more music with the world,” he concluded minutes after putting pen to paper.

Warner Music started a strategic expansion in English and French-speaking parts of the continent three years ago.

Before then, it focused on marketing primarily international content in the continent through its South African affiliate.

Warner Music South Africa’s roster also features Nigerian Afrobeats singer CKay, South African DJ and producer Sketchy Bongo, and South African singer Zahara.