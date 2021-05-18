Ziza Bafana clinging on Pallaso for comeback song

By Hussein Kiganda

Self proclaimed “god of ragga” and dancehall singer, Zizza Bafana is not letting go of the quest to retain his lost popularity in the music circles.

In a bit to come back to the limelight, he has now decided to do a collabo with one of the Mayanjas, singer Pius Mayanja also known as Pallaso.

The two have been working on their collabo dubbed Empeke and it will be released on Friday, according to a post from Bafana himself.

Produced by Eddie Dee at Akton, the audio is a club banger that will see listeners swing their heads side by side till it feels like to hoop off.

This seems to be a perfect calculation from the dancehall and ragga singer since Pallaso has been the most trending singer of late with his songs capturing the hearts of many Ugandans. Pallaso’s hits like Akomererwe, Money, Malamu, Nalonda nemala and many more have pushed him to the top of the music charts.

Bafana has been struggling to comeback since he fired his manager, Rodger, a few years ago. During the struggle, he released songs like Ndiisa mpola, Mabanja and Ebizibu, Kingdom. He also changed to different management, but all this has failed.