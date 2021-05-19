Apollo Katinti locks out struggling artiste wife

By Ahmad Muto

Following former Kampala Woman MP Nabillah Nagayi locking her husband Ishaak Sempala out of their Rubaga home months ago, struggling politician Apollo Kantinti replicated the act with precision after falling out with his wife Shamim Namawa.

The pair have been having issues for a while that minister Nakiwala Kiyingi of children and youth got dragged into it. According to Namawa, whose music career is only referred to in past tense, Kantinti became a mess after losing his bid to go to parliament to represent Kyadondo East and started violating her and children’s rights. That she has a 10 months old baby, a 5-year-old plus a 4 and 7-year-old who aren’t her biological children that are all unable to access their home.

However, Kantinti claimed Namawa opened his safe and made off with five city land titles. “That lady opened my safe and removed five land titles for land here in the city. After I asked her, she claimed she didn’t have them but later went to Minister Nakiwala with them saying they should be signed so she can get her share. I had heard rumours that she wanted to use them as collateral to get a loan,” he said.

Kantinti added that he is now sure he made the wrong choice and is stuck with a materialistic woman for a wife who is trying to exploit him under the assumption that his political career is dead. He noted that claims he frustrated Namawa’s music career are a fallacy because he met her when she was transitioning from being a dancer to a recording artiste and financed all her songs.

Kampala Metro Police Spokesman, Luke Oweyosigire said the family court is handling their issue and have advised them to consider divorce, which is the lawful option but for now let the children and his wife return home.

Kantinti is the man who lost a parliamentary by-election to Bobi Wine four years ago.