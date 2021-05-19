Bebe Cool celebrated my 2019 concert flop – King Michael

By Ahmad Muto

According to dancehall singer King Michael, his concert flopped in 2019 because of Bebe Cool’s effort. He claims the Gagamel boss didn’t want the show to sell out because it would show how much public support he had yet political season was nearing and they both belong to NRM.

“He saw empty seats and called State House to say I nolonger have fans, so I shouldn’t be included in the campaigns because elections were near. But I went ahead and disproved him in eastern Ugandan,” he said.

He added that like he used to perform at Bebe Cool’s annual gigs at the Kiwatule Recreation Center, he expected the favour to be returned, but when he asked Bebe to help him secure sponsors, nothing came out of the request.

However, King Michael has now vowed that he is going to organize another concert at the same venue. “My concerts will never flop again. I am going to organize another show at Freedom City because that is home. It is where I am born,” he said.